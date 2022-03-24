Edon FFA Officer Books Receive State Gold Ratings

Facebook

EDON FFA OFFICERS … L to R: Carlie Kiess, Olivia Mitchell, and Kerrin Towers. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

Chapter officers serve a vital purpose in an FFA chapter. By taking on a major leadership role, students grow from the experience and benefit the chapter.

Each year, chapter secretaries, treasurers and reporters also take on the challenge of completing officer books for competition.

The secretary’s book includes meeting agendas, minutes, committee reports, and all chapter correspondence. This individual is also responsible for maintaining membership records and activity attendance.

Edon FFA Secretary, Carlie Kiess earned a gold rating on her book at the state level and placed third in the district.

The treasurer of the chapter is responsible for receiving, recording, and depositing FFA funds and collecting dues. They also issue receipts and maintain accurate accounting records.

Edon FFA Treasurer, Olivia Mitchell earned a gold rating on her book at the state level.

Chapter reporters are responsible for compiling the chapter scrapbook, publishing a chapter newsletter or website, and sending in news articles to local newspapers.

They also serve as the chapter photographer and keep records of the chapter’s history. Edon FFA Reporter, Kerrin Towers, earned a gold rating on her scrapbook at the state level.

Carlie, Olivia, and Kerrin will all be recognized at the Ohio FFA Convention in May for their tremendous accomplishments.