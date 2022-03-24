Edon FFA Officer Books Receive State Gold Ratings

Posted By: Newspaper Staff March 24, 2022

EDON FFA OFFICERS … L to R: Carlie Kiess, Olivia Mitchell, and Kerrin Towers. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

Chapter officers serve a vital purpose in an FFA chapter. By taking on a major leadership role, students grow from the experience and benefit the chapter.

Each year, chapter secretaries, treasurers and reporters also take on the challenge of completing officer books for competition.

The secretary’s book includes meeting agendas, minutes, committee reports, and all chapter correspondence. This individual is also responsible for maintaining membership records and activity attendance.

Edon FFA Secretary, Carlie Kiess earned a gold rating on her book at the state level and placed third in the district.

The treasurer of the chapter is responsible for receiving, recording, and depositing FFA funds and collecting dues. They also issue receipts and maintain accurate accounting records.

Edon FFA Treasurer, Olivia Mitchell earned a gold rating on her book at the state level.

Chapter reporters are responsible for compiling the chapter scrapbook, publishing a chapter newsletter or website, and sending in news articles to local newspapers.

They also serve as the chapter photographer and keep records of the chapter’s history. Edon FFA Reporter, Kerrin Towers, earned a gold rating on her scrapbook at the state level.

Carlie, Olivia, and Kerrin will all be recognized at the Ohio FFA Convention in May for their tremendous accomplishments.

 

Free Email News Updates

Join over 4,360+ readers who receive email updates highlighting the newest local Williams County - Fulton County area news, sports and breaking news website posts!  Opt-out at any time.

 

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: The Village Reporter, 115 Broad Street, Montpelier, OH, 43543, http://www.thevillagereporter.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Be the first to comment on "Edon FFA Officer Books Receive State Gold Ratings"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*