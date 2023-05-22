Edon High School Choir Performs Anthem At Guardians – Tigers Game

PERFORMING NATIONAL ANTHEM … The Edon High School Choir poses during their outing to the Cleveland Guardians baseball game. (PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

By: Anna Wozniak

The Edon High School Choir performed the National Anthem at the Wednesday, May 10 Cleveland Guardians versus Detroit Tigers baseball game.

The choir consists of over 50 students and is currently directed by Cathy Frastaci.

They sang behind home plate before staying to watch the game, enjoying the perfect weather despite the loss the Guardians took home.

Anna can be reached at anna@thevillagereporter.com