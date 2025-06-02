Edon High School Choir Performs National Anthem At Progressive Field In Cleveland

(PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

NATIONAL ANTHEM … The Edon High School Choir proudly stands on the field at Progressive Field in Cleveland, moments before their stirring performance of the national anthem on May 28, 2025, ahead of the Guardians’ victory over the Dodgers.

By: India Kenner

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Edon High School Choir took center stage at Progressive Field on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, delivering a powerful and heartfelt rendition of the national anthem before a lively crowd of baseball fans.

The talented group of young vocalists earned resounding applause for their performance, setting an inspiring tone for the Cleveland Guardians’ thrilling victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The choir, representing Edon High School with pride, captivated the audience with their harmonious voices and patriotism.

Following their performance, the students enjoyed a memorable day at the ballpark, cheering on the Guardians alongside family and friends who made the trip to celebrate the occasion.

The event marked a proud moment for the Edon community, as the choir’s performance showcased their dedication and talent.

The group expressed gratitude to the many supporters who joined them at Progressive Field, turning the day into a true celebration of music, community, and baseball.