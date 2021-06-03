Edon Music Department Hands Out Awards At Fine Arts Night

The Edon Music Department awarded its highest honors at the High School Fine Arts Night on May 20th. Pictured from left to right are Trey Whitney, Trinity Altaffer, and Gage Eicher.

Senior Trey Whitney was recognized with the Arion Award. Trey plays alto saxaphone in the Edon Concert Band where he serves on Team 1 leadership team and is librarian, and serves as bass section leader and president in the Edon Choir.

Trey also accompanies the Blue Jazz Bombers and choir on piano. He has been a member of the OMEA District 1 Honors Band and Honors Choir as well as numerous other honor ensembles. Trey takes lessons from Mrs. Nancy Gallehue.

Senior Trinity Altaffer received the National School Choral Award. Trinity was a member of the OMEA All State Honors Choir and OMEA District 1 Honors Choir and sings soprano.

Trinity studies voice with Mrs. Connie Hanson. She plays trombone in the Edon Concert Band and baritone saxaphone in the Blue Jazz Bombers. Trinity serves as band president and is on Team 1 leadership team.

The John Phllip Sousa Award went to senior Gage Eicher. Gage is on Team 1 leadership team and stage manager for the Edon Concert Band, where he is 1st chair trumpet player.

He also plays in Blue Jazz Bombers band and is the tenor section leader and Outstanding Male Voice winner in the Edon Choir.