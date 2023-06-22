Edon @ North Central ACME Baseball

Click below for a free photo album of this event to view all the photos.

North Central 9-15 Edon 6-1

PIONEER – The Eagles pounded out 20 hits and put 24 runs on the board in taking two games from Edon.

Johnny Hicks fronted North Central in game one with a double, single and three runs knocked in to help the Eagles come from behind for a 9-6 win.

The nightcap saw North Central put up three runs in the first and then a 12-spot in the third to close out a 15-1 victory. Ethan Beard had two hits with three RBIs and Gavin Shockley added a double with two RBIs in the second game for North Central.

Christian Owens led Edon in the opener with two singles and three RBIs and Kyler Sapp smacked a double in game two.

GAME 1

EDON 202 020 0 – 6 7 2

N. CENTRAL 210 303 x – 9 8 3

Records: North Central 7-1

WINNING PITCHER: Gendron (2 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks) Other: Pettit

LOSING PITCHER: Sapp (4 innings, 4 hits, 6 runs, 5 earned, 6 strikeouts, 6 walks) Other: Brandt

LEADING HITTERS: (Edon) Owens – 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Oberlin double, single; Chrisman – single, 2 RBIs; (NC) Hicks – double, single, 3 RBIs; Shockley – double, RBI; Gendron – double; Beard – single, 2 RBIs

GAME 2

EDON 100 0 – 1 3 2

N. CENTRAL 30(12) x – 15 12 0

Records: North Central 8-1

WINNING PITCHER: Hicks (3 innings, 2 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk) Other: Clark

LOSING PITCHER: Joice (2.1 innings, 7 hits, 7 runs, 7 earned, 7 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk) Other: Wehrle, Gearhart

LEADING HITTERS: (Edon) Sapp – double; (NC) Beard – double, single, 3 RBIs; Shockley – double, 2 RBIs; Hicks – double, RBI; Meyers – single, 2 RBIs; Taylor – single, 2 RBIs