Don Stewart (1947 – 2023)

(Member Of St. Patrick Catholic Church)

Veteran

Don E. Stewart, age 75, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 4:53 A.M. on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Community Hospitals of Williams County-Bryan.

Don retired from General Motors in Defiance in 2008 after 39 ½ years of service in various roles at the company.

After he retired from GM, Don worked at McDonald’s for several years. He was a veteran having served in the US Army Reserves in the 304th Engineer Company in Bryan.

Don was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, and the Bryan Eagles #2233.

He taught CCD classes at St. Patrick for several years. Throughout his life, Don cultivated many lifelong friendships.

He made friends every place he went. He would often be seen around town at various baseball, basketball, and football games.

Don was an avid sports fan and loved the Browns, Cincinnati Reds, Fort Wayne Komets, and the Bryan Golden Bears.

His love for country music has taken him to hundreds of concerts and 30 straight years of attending the Hickory hills country concert.

Don E. Stewart was born on November 29, 1947, in Wauseon, Ohio, the son of Wayne and Helen (Risser) Stewart. He married Herminia Garza in Bryan on June 28, 1969, and she survives.

Don is also survived by his sons, Jerome (Jenny) Stewart, of Cincinnati and Jonathon Stewart, of Somerset, Kentucky; daughter, Justine Bruns, of Delaware, Ohio; 10 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; his mother, Helen Stewart, of West Unity and brothers, Jake (Karen) Stewart, of Pioneer and DeWayne Stewart, of Fort Wayne.

He was preceded in death by his father; sons, Jamie and Jason Stewart.

Visitation for Don will be held on Monday, June 26, 2023 from 4:00-8:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan with recitation of the Rosary to follow. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Rev. Andrew Wellman officiating. Burial will follow at Fountain Grove Cemetery in Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Bryan Athletic Boosters.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit http://www.krillfuneralservice.com.