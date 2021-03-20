Edon Northwest Schools To Hold Kindergarten & KinderKids Registration

The Edon Northwest Local Schools will register children for Kindergarten and KinderKids classes for the 2021/2022 school year on Wednesday, April 28 and Thursday, April 29, 2021.

To be eligible for entrance to Kindergarten or KinderKids classrooms, your child must be five years old on or before September 30, 2021. Registration will be held in the small gym. Everyone will be required to wear a mask upon entering the building.

Students will be registered in groups of five. We will have group assignments at 8:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m., 11:45 a.m., and 1:00 p.m., on both days. You will be notified by phone or email of your appointment time.

At this appointment your child will be given a vision screening, hearing screening, a language and speech evaluation, a fine motor assessment, a gross motor evaluation, a verbal skills assessment, a random letter assessment, and a readiness assessment.

Parents will complete several papers necessary for entrance to school. Vaccination records will also be reviewed.

Parents must bring CERTIFIED BIRTH CERTIFICATES to the screening, a complete record of all vaccinations, proof of residency and applicable custody papers. NOTE: Students currently in the KinderKids program do not need to go through the screening process.

Please register on the school website or call the main office at 419-272-3213 ext 1001 if you don’t have access to the internet.