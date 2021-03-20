Williams County Grand Jury Indicts Twenty-Eight

The Williams County Grand Jury convened on Tuesday, March 16 and returned indictments against 28 individuals facing a total of 139 charges. Of those charges, Austin P. Swirles, 20, of Fayette was indicted on 49 separate counts, and Daniel J. Pursel, 26, was indicted on 36 separate counts. More information on these charges can be found in the related article.

Others indicted include:

Jessica E. Ayala, 19, of Woodbridge, Virginia was indicted on two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, each a second-degree felony. Ayala is accused of possessing or using methamphetamine and dextroamphetamine on or about March 10.

Laurie M. Barnette, 44, of Williams County was indicted on two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that Barnette possessed or used fentanyl and methamphetamine on or about January 14.

Mary E. Bates-Robinson, 43, of Montpelier was indicted for Felonious Assault, a second-degree felony. Authorities allege that Bates-Robinson caused physical harm to another by means of a deadly weapon on or about March 6.

Jackie D. Beavers, 45, of Montpelier was indicted on two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. Beavers is accused of possessing or using heroin and fentanyl on or about February 18.

Melissa E. Beider, 39, of Woodbridge, Virginia was indicted on a total of three counts including two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, each a fifth-degree felony, and one count of Permitting Drug Abuse, a first-degree misdemeanor. Beider is accused of possessing or using methamphetamine and dextroamphetamine as well as permitting a vehicle to be used for the commission of a felony drug offense on or about March 10.

Derrick A. Carroll, 35, of Montpelier was indicted on three counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. Carroll is accused of using or possessing heroin, fentanyl, and

methamphetamine on or about September 12, 2020.

Brandon J.M. Cousino, 26, of Montpelier was indicted on one count of Breaking and Entering, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, also a fourth-degree felony. Cousino is accused of trespassing onto property with the purpose of committing a felony as well as exercising control of property belonging to another on or about May 13.

Jason D. Dennis, 36, of Bryan was indicted on a total of eight counts including one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a second-degree felony; one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a second-degree felony; one count of receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony; two counts of Having Weapons while under Disability, each a third-degree felony; and three counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. The charges come in relation to an incident occurring on or about February 18, when it is alleged that Dennis possessed or used methamphetamine and psilocin as well as prepared for sale or distribution methamphetamine. Dennis is additionally accused of being in possession of a stolen firearm as well as in possession of a second firearm during the commission of the offense despite being or being in danger of drug or alcohol dependence. Specifications attached to the second-degree Aggravated Possession charge as well as the Aggravated Trafficking charge indicated that Dennis was in possession of both cash and a vehicle during the offenses that are deemed as instrumental to the commission of the offenses and are therefore subject to seizure by the state.

Noah T. Frisby, 19, of Bryan was indicted for Domestic Violence, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that Frisby caused or attempted to cause harm to a family or household member on or about February 18, after having previously been convicted of a domestic violence case by the Bryan Municipal Court.

Joshua D. Futch, 31, of Bryan was indicted for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and Having Weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. Futch is accused possessing or using methamphetamine on or about February 21 as well as of carrying an undisclosed weapon despite being or being in danger of becoming drug or alcohol dependent at the time.

Matthew L. Goebel, 36, of Edgerton was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs and one count of Aggravated Trafficking in drugs, both second-degree felonies. Goebel is accused of possessing or using, as well as preparing for sale or distribution, methamphetamine on or about March 8.

Anthony J. Greenwalt, 31, of Bryan was indicted for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Greenwalt is accused of possessing or using LSD on or about January 18.

J. Tucker Harman, 31, of Bryan was indicted for Abusing Harmful Intoxicants, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that Hummel possessed or used a harmful intoxicant on or about March 6, after having been previously convicted of a drug charge.

Zachary C. Heckman, 28, of Edon was indicted for Breaking and Entering and Theft, each a fifth-degree felony. Heckman is accused of breaking into an unoccupied structure outside of Edon and committing a theft valued at $2692.00 on or about January 6.

Jared J. Hummel, 29, of Bowling Green was indicted for Abusing Harmful Intoxicants, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that Hummel possessed or used a harmful intoxicant on or about March 12, after having been previously convicted of a drug charge.

Sarah E. Jackson, 40, of Bryan was indicted for Failure to Appear, a fourth-degree felony. Jackson is accused of failing to appear as required by the court in connection to a previous felony charge.

Jacob R. Lambert, 19, of Montpelier was indicted on one count of rape, a first-degree felony; one count of Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor, a fourth-degree felony; and Gross Sexual Imposition, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that Lambert engaged in sexual conduct with an eleven-year-old female in August 2020.

Cody E. Livensparger, 29, of West Unity was indicted on a total of four charges including Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a second-degree felony; Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a second-degree felony; Tampering with Evidence, a third-degree felony; and Having Weapons while under Disability, a third-degree felony. It is alleged that Livensparger possessed or used, as well as prepared for sale or distribution, methamphetamine on or about February 27. Livensparger is additionally accused of altering or destroying evidence in an investigation as well as carrying a firearm, despite having previously been convicted of a felony charge by the Williams County Common Pleas court, during the commission of the offenses.

Michael M. Lukey, 35, of Montpelier was indicted for Failure to Appear, a fourth-degree felony. Lukey is accused of failing to appear as required by the court in connection with a previous felony charge.

De-Angelo R.E. Mathis, 24, of Toledo was indicted for Failure to Appear, a fourth-degree felony. Mathis is accused of failing to appear as required by the court in connection with a previous felony charge.

Natoshia A. Miller, 35, of Bryan was indicted on one count of Breaking and Entering, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, also a fourth-degree felony. Miller is accused of trespassing onto property with the purpose of committing a felony as well as exercising control of property belonging to another on or about May 13.

Keegan R. Mormino, 18, of West Unity was indicted on a total of three counts including two counts of rape, each a first-degree felony, and one count of Gross Sexual Imposition, a third-degree felony. Mormino is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a twelve-year-old female on or about November 24, 2020 and December 1, 2020.

Chrystal G. Osburn, 36, of Stryker was indicted for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Osburn is accused of possessing or using methamphetamine on or about January 25

Cheryl L. Shaffer, 52, of Bryan was indicted for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Shaffer is accused of possessing or using methamphetamine on or about September 11, 2020.

Tonya M. Suffel, 50, of Bryan was indicted for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Suffel is accused of possessing or using methamphetamine on or about January 18.

Garret R. Wagoner, 27, of Pioneer was indicted on a total of four counts including Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of Police Officer, a third-degree felony; two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, each a fifth-degree felony; and Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drug of Abuse, a first-degree misdemeanor. Wagoner is accused of operating a motor vehicle while using or possessing methamphetamine and heroin on or about March 9, when it is additionally alleged that he failed to stop the motor vehicle after receiving signal from a police officer to do so.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.