EDON SCHOOL BOARD: Board Hears Reports From Building Principals

PRINCIPAL REPORTS … Pictured, left to right, are Edon Elementary Principal Jen Ripke and Edon Middle and High School Principal Kayla Lapham. Ripke announced that two students, Tripp Shepard and Parker Miller, won awards at the MathCounts Convention. Lapham announced that the Cinderella Project sold 50 dresses and met the $500 goal for Williams County Cancer Assistance. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF)

By: Daniel Cooley

The April 10 Edon School Board meeting began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by roll call. All five board members, Cody Best, Jamie Schaffter, Patty Eicher, Ashley Reed and David Wehrle were in attendance.

In the first order of business, the board members approved seven areas of the consent agenda: the meeting minutes from the previous March 6 meeting; the financial reports for March 2023; the request for the amended certificate from the county auditor; the then and now certificate for March 2023; donations from the month of March; the March NWOESC Teacher and Paraprofessional substitute list and the boys basketball overnight trip to Eastern Ohio Basketball Camp, from June 13-16.