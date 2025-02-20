Edon Student Performs With All-State Honors Choir

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

PERFORMANCE … The Ohio Music Education Association’s All-State Honors Choir performed on February 7th in Cleveland. This choir was made of the top 120 high school singers from across the state. Peyton Robinett, a member of the Edon High School Choir, was selected for this prestigious ensemble. He auditioned in May of 2024 and had three days of rehearsing with the group before performing at the OMEA Conference. The choir was led by world renowned choral conductor Jonathan Palant. Peyton is directed at Edon by Cathy Frastaci, where he sings tenor in the high school choir, plays trumpet in band and bass in jazz band, and participates in solo and ensemble contest, All County Choir, District 1 Honors Choir, and is a lead in the musical.