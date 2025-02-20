Four County Career Center SkillsUSA Leadership Team

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

SKILLSUSA … Led by Mrs. Tonya Fisher and Matt Zwyer, the SkillsUSA Leadership Team plays a vital role in preparing students for the workforce. They dedicate their time and effort to guiding over 600 CTE students, supporting them through competitions, community service, and a strong commitment to excellence. Front Row – Ciannah Keeley (Visual Art & Design/Hicksville), Raeghyn Bockelman (Fire & Rescue/Napoleon), Isabella Jordan (Building Trades/Defiance), Brooklyn Rodriguez (Cosmetology/Archbold), Mackenzie Clapp (Cosmetology/Delta), Piper Stafford (Building Trades/Hicksville), Matayah Lash (Visual Art & Design/Edon). Back Row – Kennedy Lloyd (Cosmetology/Archbold), Jocelyn Smith (Cosmetology/Fairview), Robert Ratliff (Mechanical Systems & Piping/Napoleon), Khris Alspaugh (Precision Machining & Robotics/Bryan), Mason Lane (Cosmetology/Defiance), Brock Bailey (Building Trades/Tinora), Derrick Munding (Law Enforcement/Patrick Henry), Cheyann Seffron (Law Enforcement/Holgate), and Alli Corbin (Fire & Rescue/Evergreen). Missing from photo: Taygen Hobbs (Fire & Rescue/Archbold).