Edon vs. Toledo Christian Boys Basketball Sectional Semifinal

Toledo Christian 69 Edon 43

BRYAN – Kalon Butler dropped 25 points and Karter Koester had 21 as Toledo Christian (15-8) cruised past Edon (6-17) in the first sectional semifinal of the night at Bryan High School.

Briggs Gallehue hit three treys and had 13 on the night while Cohen Hulbert contributed 10.

EDON (43) – Radabaugh 2; Kiess 9; Hulbert 10; Tennant 0; Oberlin 0; Snyder 0; Brigle 0; Sprea 0; Trausch 9; Nester 0; Reed 0; Gallehue 13; Duvendack-Hickman 0; Pinkham 0; Totals: 7-5-14 – 43

TOLEDO CHRISTIAN (69) – E. Mickel 0; Ryan 4; M. Mickel 0; Criss 0; Duck 8; Koester 21; Butler 25; Hillrich 0; S. Mickel 3; J. Mickel 0; Lanchmiller 0; Kreinbrink 0; Hesson 8; Totals: 17-9-8 – 69

EDON 10 10 11 12 – 43

TOL. CHRISTIAN 19 16 17 17 – 69

