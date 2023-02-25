Stryker vs. North Central Boys Basketball Sectional Semifinal

Stryker 52 North Central 40

BRYAN – The second game of the night saw Stryker (14-9) connect on eight three-pointers as they pulled away in the second half to beat North Central 52-40.

Mateo Villanueva had two triples and 14 points for the Panthers and Michael Donovan hit three from downtown and registered 13.

North Central (8-15) made nine three-pointers of their own led by Joey Burt with four for all of his team-high 12 points.

NORTH CENTRAL (40) – J. Burt 12; Q. Burt 6; Turner 0; Douglass 0; C. Meyers 7; Kidston 4; Smeltzer 5; Beard 0; Hicks 3; Pettit 3; Totals: 5-9-3 – 40

STRYKER (52) – Juillard 6; Villanueva 14; LaBo 0; M. Donovan 13; Cadwell 7; D. Donovan 8; Barnum 2; W. Donovan 2; Totals: 13-8-2 – 52

N. CENTRAL 11 8 13 8 – 40

STRYKER 10 12 17 13 – 52

