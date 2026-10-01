Edon Woman Sentenced To Two Years In Prison For Drug Trafficking

Defiance County Prosecuting Attorney Morris Murray has announced the release of the following information regarding certain pending criminal matters:

Prosecutor Murray has announced that 34-year-old Brittini S. Guelde, of Edon, was sentenced to prison for Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a Felony of the Third Degree.

Brittini S. Guelde-age 34-Guilty plea to Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs-F3 and sentenced to 24 months at ODRC, pay $200 in restitution to MAN Unit, mandatory fines waived due to Defendant’s indigency, costs, jail credit for 68 days, (costs and restitution stayed until defendant is released from ODRC), post-sentence investigation ordered.

THE FOLLOWING PERSONS WERE BROUGHT BEFORE THE DEFIANCE COUNTY COMMON PLEAS COURT FOR ARRAIGNMENT ON FELONY MATTERS:

Travis R. Eccard-age 38-Not Guilty pleas, OR bond, pre-trial 10/23/26 @ 10:30 a.m.

David C. Long-age 42-Not Guilty pleas, OR bond, pre-trial 10/26/26 @ 3 p.m.

David C. Long-age 42-Not Guilty plea, OR bond, pre-trial 10/26/26 @ 3 p.m.

Stefon O. Williams-age 50-Not Guilty pleas, OR bond, pre-trial 10/28/26 @ 10:15 a.m.

THE FOLLOWING PERSONS HAVE RECENTLY ENTERED GUILTY OR NO CONTEST PLEAS IN THE DEFIANCE COUNTY COMMON PLEAS COURT:

Ulises F. Chagoyan-age 32-Guilty plea to Non-Support of Dependents-F5, PSI ordered, sentencing 10/26/26 @ 10:30 a.m.

Ulises F. Chagoyan-age 32-Guilty plea to Non-Support of Dependents-F5, PSI ordered, sentencing 10/26/26 @ 10:30 a.m.

Codie L. Shirk-age 36-Guilty plea to Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, a Drug of Abuse or a Combination of Them-F4, PSI ordered, sentencing 10/8/26 @ 2:30 p.m.

Tyler A. Martin-age 24-Guilty pleas to Vandalism-F5, Assault-F4 and Escape-F3, PSI ordered, sentencing 11/17/26 @ 2:30 p.m.

Gavin J. Shaffer-age 18-Guilty pleas to Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs-F3, to the Specification for Forfeiture of Money in a Drug Case, and to Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, a Drug of Abuse or a Combination of Them-M1, PSI ordered, sentencing 11/23/26 @ 2:30 p.m.

Laundle C. Minor-age 43-Guilty plea to Aggravated Possession of Drugs-F5, PSI ordered, sentencing 11/19/26 @ 10:30 a.m.

Laundle C. Minor-age 43-Guilty plea to Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance-F4, PSI ordered, sentencing 11/19/26 @ 10:30 a.m.

Laundle C. Minor-age 43-Guilty plea to Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance-F4, PSI ordered, sentencing 11/19/26 @ 10:30 a.m.

PLEA/SENTENCING:

Jason J. Spence-age 42-Guilty plea to Theft-F5 and sentenced to 6 months at ODRC, 37 days jail credit, costs. (On or about October 9, 2025, Spence stole a check from another and cashed it, resulting in a theft of over one thousand dollars.)

Tanyl J. Rivera-age 42-Guilty plea to Attempted Aggravated Possession of Drugs-M1 and sentenced to 2 years of probation with 180 days at CCNO suspended in the event of a probation violation, be of general good behavior, no similar violations, costs – due w/in 6 months.

THE FOLLOWING PERSONS HAVE RECENTLY BEEN SENTENCED IN THE DEFIANCE COUNTY COMMON PLEAS COURT:

Alan M. Jewell-age 43-Sentenced for Failure to Provide Notice of Change in Vehicle Information or Identifiers-F4 to 3 years of Intensive Supervision Probation with 18 months at ODRC reserved in the event of a violation of CCS, no bars/alcohol, not obtain/possess/use cannabis or cannabis products, costs. (From February 12, 2026, through February 23, 2026, Jewell, a registered sex offender, failed to notify the sheriff’s office of his change in internet identifiers, as required, and Jewell is a registered sex offender who was convicted of Sexual Imposition in 2023.)

Andrew M. Coble-age 33-Sentenced for Domestic Violence-F4 to 2 years CCS with 18 months at ODRC reserved in the event of a violation of CCS, no bars/alcohol, not obtain/use/possess cannabis or cannabis products, attend and successfully complete the SEARCH program in Bowling Green (held at CCNO pending admission), TPO dissolved, costs. (On May 7, 2026, at a residence on S. Harrison St., in Defiance, Coble caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member, and he had a prior conviction for an offense of violence against a family or household member.)

DISMISSED:

Kyle T. Lawrence-Case Nos. 26 CR 15984 and 26 CR 15938