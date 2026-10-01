Four County Career Center Earns Five-Star Rating On 2025-2026 State Report Card

ARCHBOLD – Four County Career Center has earned an overall Five-Star Rating on the 2025–2026 Ohio School Report Card, marking an achievement for the Career Center and the students, staff and communities it serves.

The Ohio School Report Card evaluates career-technical planning districts in key areas designed to measure student achievement and preparation for life beyond high school. A five-star rating represents the highest level on Ohio’s report card rating scale and signifies performance that significantly exceeds state standards.

The recognition reflects the work taking place each day throughout Four County Career Center—from classroom instruction and hands-on career and technical training to student support, work-based learning and preparation for college and careers.

Four County Career Center serves students from 22 associate schools throughout Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams counties, providing career and technical education opportunities that connect classroom learning with real-world skills and experiences.

The Five-Star Rating also highlights the combined efforts of FCCC’s students, teaching staff and support staff. Their dedication, teamwork and commitment help provide students with opportunities to learn, grow and prepare for their futures.

Whether students plan to enter the workforce, pursue an apprenticeship or advanced training, attend college, or follow another pathway after graduation, Four County Career Center remains focused on preparing them with the knowledge, technical skills and experiences needed for their next step.

The 2025–2026 Ohio School Report Cards are issued by the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce.

https://reportcard.education.ohio.gov/ctpd/200030