(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

AWARDS … The Edon Music Department presented awards to our outstanding musicians at the Fine Arts Night Concert on May 20th. The event included performances by our High School Band, Jazz Band, and Choir as well as our Art Show. Pictured left to right are top senior award winners: Hope Siebnealer – National School Choral Award; Lloa Mountz – John Philip Sousa Award; Kally Randall, Arion Award.