Max Johnston (1947 – 2025)

Max G. Johnston, peacefully passed away at the age of 77, surrounded by his loving family at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center, Sunday night, June 1, 2025.

He was born in Morenci, MI on August 20, 1947 to the late Clare A. Johnston and Kathryn (Bernath) Johnston.

Max was a graduate of Fulton High School. On May 9, 1969 he married Connie Battig at the original Methodist Church on the corner of Palmwood and Adrian St. in Delta and together shared 56 years together and were blessed with three sons, Scot, Jeff and Andy.

His working career included serving as factory supervisor with Koncor in Wauseon for over ten years and later LA Choy in Archbold for twelve years before retiring and continuing to focus on his other long-time love of farming.

Max’s other hobbies encompassed anything outside, including camping, fishing and hunting. He enjoyed hunting and fishing so much, he often skipped school to indulge in them, while his mother covered for him. Also, another favorite activity was leading the mules during the Erie Canal exhibits and demonstrations in Grand Rapids, Ohio.

Max is survived by his wife, Connie A. Johnston; sons, Scot (Angela) Johnston of Delta, Jeff (Amy) Johnston of Zeeland, MI and Andy (Becky) Johnston of Wauseon; sister, Joyce Plassman of Wauseon; grandchildren, Aaron, Madeleine, Faith, Bryce, Kailyn, Riley, Zoe, Lucy, Malachi and Isaac; great grandchildren, Weston, Oaklynn and Penelope. Along with his parents, Max was preceded in death by his sister, Carolyn M. Uhlik on October 19, 2024.

Friends and family may visit from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Monday, June 9, 2025 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109, Delta, Ohio 43515. A memorial service celebrating Max’s life will begin at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, also at the funeral home. Pastor Maryann Reimund will be officiating. Private inurnment will be at Dutch Ridge Cemetery alongside his parents and sister.

n lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to the Open Door, 104 Monroe St., Delta, Ohio 43515 in his memory.

