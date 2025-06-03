Delta FFA Brings Farmyard Fun To Elementary & Middle Schoolers

AG DAY … Sophomore Emmy Hintz and Freshman Brynleigh Savage help students make pipe cleaner flowers, butterflies, and insects.

PETTING THE ANIMALS … Junior Kelsi Willitzer lets students safely pet her horse Dream who she trains to show at jackpot shows or barrel racing contests.

(PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

TRACTOR SAFETY … Senior Walter Hallett IV talks to kids about tractor safety while showing off his John Deere 850.

PRESS RELEASE – On May 9th the Delta FFA Chapter hosted an Ag day for the Delta Elementary and Middle School.

Taking their time to teach kids about FFA and other activities involved in FFA. Many of the members participated in this fun day of teaching and learning.

At this event there were tractors, combines, older trucks, corn hole, a hay maze, and multiple animals. The students on both sides had an amazing time and learned so much. The animals that were brought by FFA members this year were goats, chicken, rabbits, a horse and a pony.

The day started with the elementary students being taken outside to go through the activities and see all of the animals. The FFA members prepared the activities for the little students in advance to ensure they had an amazing experience.

Later on, the middle school students were let out and allowed to wander around to learn. For them the FFA members prepared fun questions to ask them along with the activities.

The members who brought their combine and tractors allowed the students to climb in and see what they looked like.

The members also took their time to teach the students about how they work and what they do. The students had an amazing time being allowed to sit in the tractors and combine and learn about them.

In the middle of the day all of the members took a well-deserved break and enjoyed a delicious meal.

The day was full of chapter bonding and growing closer to one another and learning about others. All of the members put a lot of effort into this event for the students to make it memorable.

The Delta FFA Chapter would like to take this opportunity to thank the Delta Fire, EMS, and Police, as well as all of the members, parents and anyone else who participated and helped on this day to make it possible.

Without your support this day would not have been possible or fun. We deeply appreciate all of the efforts everyone put into this event, and we appreciate the Delta school for allowing us to do this.