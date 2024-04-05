Edon’s Rosemary Nester To Celebrate 95th Birthday

BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION … Rosemary Nester of Edon will celebrate her 95th birthday on Monday, April 15, 2024. Rosemary was married to the late Otis Nester and together they had four sons: The late Bill Nester, Randy (Ruth) Nester, Dave Nester, and Milt (Deb) Nester. Rosemary enjoys spending time with her family and daily devotional scripture readings. Rosemary is also an active member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Edon. Birthday wishes are welcome and can be sent to: 2630 County Road H, Edon, OH 43518.