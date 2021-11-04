Four County Preschool / Daycare Children Celebrate Halloween

Children from the Four County Career Center Preschool/Childcare went trick-or-treating for Halloween today gathering candy and goodies.

Shown above, the trick-or-treaters include (LEFT TO RIGHT) Aubree Ferry (Napoleon); Brenex Baden (Ridgeville Corners); Reggie Bostater (Delta); Jaxson Woods (Archbold); Bud Schroeder (Defiance); Kianna Bowers (Wauseon); Wren Fisher (Napoleon); Owen Nofziger (Wauseon); Charlie Rentschler (Liberty Center); Clayton Bogert (Wauseon); Benjamin Nordan (Napoleon); and Hazley Reed (Napoleon).

The Preschool Center is open Mondays through Fridays from 8:00 a..m. – 4:00 p.m., except on days the Career Center is closed.

The program is operated in association with the Early Childhood Education program for juniors and seniors as a part of their lab experience.

Supervising the students is instructor Susan Myers along with Preschool Staff Person Katelyn Metz, and Educational Aide Jennifer Hutchison.