Eicher’s Subs In Montpelier Builds Giant Pizza

ALL IN THE FAMILY … Back in 1973, members of the state-ranked Montpelier Locomotives football team sat down to take a crack at a Williams County record 90-inch pizza, served up by local restaurateur, Larry Eicher. Larry has since retired, but his daughter, Tarry Eicher Fikel, has picked up where he left off, opening Eicher’s Subs in downtown Montpelier in October of 2016. On the occasion of their first anniversary at the new location, the Eicher family convened in the restaurant on the morning of October 14 to celebrate the event in a bigger than big way.

The Eicher clan and staff spent a little more than six hours in the kitchen, and when they opened their doors shortly after 3:00 p.m., the patrons coming through the door were witness to another Eicher-style revision to history. The family that produced the 90-inch pizza and later the 25-pound hamburger were back… this time with a Williams County record 180-inch pizza. For those who might have a tough time grasping the concept of what 180 inches looks like, the pizza measured fifteen feet across. It was built in forty sections, with each section carrying the equivalent of three 16-inch pizzas.

A crowd that had assembled in the street prior to opening filed inside for a circular pizza buffet, the likes of which has never been seen in Williams County, and probably will never be seen again.

THAT’S A STROMBOLI OVER THERE … Larry Eicher was the unofficial tour guide for those sampling the giant pizza. (PHOTOS BY TIMOTHY KAYS)



© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.