Tyler Suboski Becomes Hilltop’s All-Time Leading Rusher

By: Nate Calvin

For Hilltop senior running back Tyler Suboski it was an opportunity you dream of. Entering the game, he stood at 1,191 yards rushing on the season, 271 yards away from the school single season record. It was Senior Night his final chance to play in front of the home fans and the record was within reach.

Suboski was averaging 148 yards per game so obviously he would have to go well over his season average to get the record at home. As the first half progressed, the Cadets were clearly in control of the game leading 41-0 at halftime and Suboski was inching closer to the record. In the third quarter he scored on runs of 14 and 10 yards to put himself right at the doorstep of the record. With Hilltop holding a huge lead late in the third quarter,

Suboski took a handoff at the Danbury 45-yard line and broke away for the record breaking run before stepping out of bounds at the seven-yard line when he knew he had the necessary yardage to set the record. Suboski ended the night with 277 yards and five touchdowns and he now has 1,468 yards on the season eclipsing the previous mark of 1,462 yards set by Chad Beals back in 2008. The 277 yards also was a new Hilltop single game record, breaking the previous record of 250 yards set by Lukas Schaffner in 2004.

Suboski’s success on the football field has followed his success in the classroom has he currently holds a cumulative GPA of 3.95. With the record now in the rearview mirror, the attention turns to this week’s showdown with Gibsonburg as a league title and a playoff berth will be on the line for the Cadets.

