Eight Cadets Complete Law Enforcement Academy At NSCC

FULTON COUNTY GRADUATE … Courtney Eddings
(PRESS RELEASE) ARCHBOLD, OHIO – Eight graduates from the Northwest State Community College Law Enforcement Academy were honored last evening during a special ceremony.
The class successfully completed both the state certification exam and the physical fitness requirements of the program.
The graduates will now take the 200-question Ohio Peace Officer Training Association (OPOTA) Certification examination, the passage of which is a requirement to become a law enforcement officer in the State of Ohio.
The following graduates were recognized: Defiance County: Justin Smith (Ney); Fulton County: Courtney Eddings (Wauseon); Henry County: Joshua Buchenberg (Napoleon), Lane Good (Napoleon); Lucas County: Ali Sabri Uthumalebbe (Toledo); Williams County: Andrew Fritch (Stryker), Jacob Spiess (Bryan), Jacob Trejo (West Unity)
Several students from the graduating class received additional recognition: Top Gun Award: Joshua Buchenberg; Top Driver Award: Andrew Fritch; Deputy Allen D. Ohlrich Outstanding Cadet Award: Jacob Trejo.
The Northwest State Community College Law Enforcement Academy is an eight-month program that is offered annually.
Classes are held Monday through Friday from 5:00-10:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
A new class is forming now and is scheduled to begin in August. For more information on the academy, contact the NSCC admissions team at 419.267.1320 or visit NorthwestState.edu online.
