The Great Fulton County Road Rally & BBQ Chicken Dinner Scheduled For June 25th

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) Wauseon, OH – Do you like a puzzling challenge? Grab your friends and join the Museum of Fulton County for the return of The Great Fulton County Road Rally on Saturday June 25th, 2022.

Solve puzzles, follow the clues, and race to be the first team to finish! This year we have shortened the route and added walking portions.

The Great Fulton County Road Rally begins at 2:00pm and should last between 3 and 4 hours and a team of 4 people in one vehicle is recommended.

The cost for this interactive event is $30 per person and includes a boxed Pettisville Meats BBQ Chicken Dinner.

If you are not much of a puzzle solver but looking for a great dinner we will be serving the take out boxed BBQ Dinner at 5:00pm and the cost is $15. Prepaid reservations are required.

This program is brought to you by the Museum of Fulton County which features the permanent exhibit “Preserving the Past, Embracing the Present, and Making the Future,” The Legacy Shop, as well as special exhibits and events.

It is located at 8848 State Highway 108 Wauseon, OH across from the Fulton County Fairgrounds Exit 34 on the Ohio Turnpike.

The Museum is open Monday through Saturday 10am to 4pm and Sunday from 12pm to 4pm. Admission is $8 Adults 16 and up, $7 Seniors, $3 for Children ages 6-15, Members and Children under 6 are Free.

For more information call 419-337-7922 or visit www.museumoffultoncounty.org.