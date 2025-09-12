Eight Veterans From Northwest Ohio Take Part In Honor Flight Mission 32

PHOTOS BY BRENNA WHITE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

WELCOME HOME … “King Louie,” Arborist, is delighted by family and friends celebrating his arrival.

VETERANS … Robert Ondo of Delta, and Edward Berg of Wayne.

FAMILY … Jeff Zimmerman, Harold Stickley of Wauseon, Jocelyn Stickley, and Carmen Zimmerman join together as the Vietnam veteran returns home.

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

VISITING MEMORIAL … Four veterans st...