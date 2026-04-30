West Unity Man Indicted On Rape Charge

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

A West Unity man has been indicted by a Williams County grand jury on charges that include rape.

Larry H. Crabtree, 57, of West Unity, was among the defendants named in indictments returned Tuesday, April 21, in Williams County Common Pleas Court.

According to court records, Crabtree was indicted on one count of rape, a first-degree felony. He was also indicted on one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a first-degree misdemeanor, and one count of public indecency, a second-degree misdemeanor.

An indictment is only a formal charge and is not a finding of guilt. The case remains pending in Williams County Common Pleas Court.