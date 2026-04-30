Montpelier Man Indicted On Multiple Sex Related Charges

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

A Montpelier man has been indicted by a Williams County grand jury on multiple sex-related charges.

Levi D. Favourite, 20, of Montpelier, was among the defendants named in indictments returned Tuesday, April 21, in Williams County Common Pleas Court.

According to court records, Favourite was indicted on two felony counts of voyeurism and two misdemeanor counts of voyeurism.

He was also indicted on five counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, each a second-degree felony, and six counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, each a second-degree felony.

An indictment is only a formal charge and is not a finding of guilt. The case remains pending in Williams County Common Pleas Court.