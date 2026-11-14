Elaine M. Langenderfer, 1955 Metamora High School Graduate

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(Adrian, Michigan Resident) Elaine M. Langenderfer, of Adrian, Michigan, was born on April 10, 1937 to Omer and Wilamina (Buckenmeyer) Langenderfer. She graduated from Metamora High School in 1955. Elaine retired from General Motors after working for many years. In the 1950’s and 1960’s Elaine played fastpitch softball traveling around the country with her team. She was an excellent third baseman and catcher. She competed in four world tournaments and was voted MVP several times throughout the years. During retirement Elaine enjoyed her cats, dogs, birds, and the outdoors with all of her plants. She was also an avid bowler up until last year and bowled several perfect games through the years.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, siblings: Clifford, Harold, and Kenny Langenderfer, Jean Simon, June King, and Kitty Donahue, as well as, niece Brenda Pieratt, and two nephews, Ronald and Dennis Donahue. Elaine is survived by many nieces and nephews and sister-in-law, Sally Langenderfer. Thank you to Hospice of Lenawee for the generous support in the last few months.

Visitation will be held Saturday, November 21st at Weigel Funeral Home in Metamora, Ohio from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a short service following. The burial will be at Marygrove Cemetery on Raab Rd., Swanton, Ohio after the service.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Dirty Paws Agape Haven for senior dogs in Ottawa Lake, Michigan or Hospice of Lenawee.

Some have feathers, some have fur, some can chirp and some can purr. From fish below to birds above, I send the animal world my love.