Kathy Garbers, 91, 1953 Delta High School Graduate

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(Wauseon Resident) Kathryn “Kathy” Jane Garbers, age 91, of Wauseon, passed away on November 12, 2026, at the Fulton County Health Center. Kathy spent her life caring for her family and her home. Kathy was born on April 9, 1935, in Wauseon, to the late Clayton and Lois (Spiess) Havens. She graduated from Delta High School in 1953. Kathy loved to garden, butchering animals, and farming. She was a fantastic baker. Kathy owned L. Garbers and Sons Sawmill with her husband, Luther. Kathy was a member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, where she attended bible study. Above all, Kathy loved her family, supporting them in everything they did.

Surviving is her daughter, Cindy Mohr of Grand Rapids, Ohio; son, Tom Cunningham of Wauseon; son, Marty (Michele) Garbers; grandchildren, Justin Mohr, Patrick Mohr, Jimmy Frontz, Shane Frontz, Aumend Cunningham, Taylor (Michael) O’Brien, Angela Garbers, Laurel Garbers; great-grandchildren, Adam, Archie, Cantley, and Annie; great-great-grandchildren, Tara, with one on the way. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Whitmire. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Dallas Cunningham; second husband, Luther Paul Garbers; parents; and children, Alice Mae Cunningham, Debra Frontz, and David Garbers.

Visitation for Kathy will take place on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church (1588 OH-108, Wauseon, Ohio 43567), from 10am to 12pm. A funeral service will take place following visitation, at 12pm, at the church, with Pastor Chris Sigmon and Pastor Thomas Ahlersmeyer officiating. Burial will follow at the Zion Cemetery County Road 11. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to St. Luke’s Lutheran Church.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Garbers family.