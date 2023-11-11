Elizabeth Nash (1948 – 2023)

(Delta Resident)

Elizabeth Ann Nash, age 75, of Delta, passed away on November 9, 2023 at St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo, surrounded by her family.

Ann was born on May 23, 1948, to the late Ralph and Marion (Vanderhorst) Daniel in Sidney, Ohio. On April 26, 1975, Ann married David Nash, who survives.

Together, they spent 48 years of marriage together. Ann worked as a surgical nurse for many years. Ann was an avid quilter.

She and Dave enjoyed many camping trips together, and they also were members of the Delta Skirts and Shirts Square Dance Club. Ann volunteered her time with the Relay for Life Survivor and Caregiver Dinner.

Surviving Ann is her husband, David; son, Brian (Meredith) Nash of Gahanna, Ohio; daughter, Lisa Nash of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; daughter, Heather Nash of Findlay, Ohio; grandchildren, Avery and Colby; sister, Rosalyn (Phil) Headington; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Marion; and several aunts and uncles.

Visitation for Ann will take place on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at the St. Caspar Catholic Church Parish Life Center from 2pm to 8pm. A funeral mass will take place on Friday, November 17, 2023, at St. Caspar Catholic Church, at 11am, with Rev. Todd Dominique officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Caspar Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Relay for Life Survivor Dinner (Payable to Judi Pike) or the St. Caspar St. Therese Circle.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Nash family.