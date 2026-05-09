Evelyn “Sue” Hassen (1932 – 2026)

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(Swanton Resident; Devoted Mother Of Eight)

Evelyn “Sue” Hassen, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2026, surrounded by her loved ones.

Born in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, on January 31, 1932. Sue was the oldest of four children of Beatrice and Claude Spradling. She spent much of her childhood in Toledo, OH, where she was lovingly raised by her aunt and uncle.

It was in Toledo that she met the man who would become her husband, Bob Hassen, a friend of her cousin’s and a fellow Marine. Sue married the love of her life on May 16, 1953, and together she and Bob shared nearly 51 years of marriage before his passing in 2004.

Their life together was full, busy, and deeply rooted in family. As a mother of eight, Sue devoted herself to creating a warm and lively home. She tended her garden, cooked and baked with skill and joy, and later cherished the time she spent caring for her grandchildren.

She was a longtime member of Holy Trinity’s Altar Rosary Society and enjoyed nearly five decades of friendship and laughter with her beloved Bunco group, which met faithfully until the pandemic brought their gatherings to an end.

Sue is survived by her children, Fred (Barb) Hassen, Linda (Mike) Nagy, Paul Hassen, and Rob (Pam) Hassen; her daughter-in-law, Marsha Hassen; her son-in-law, Ron Lawson; 14 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; her children Art Hassen, Mary Lawson, Eddie Hassen, and Patti Hassen; her parents; and her siblings.

Honoring Sue’s wishes, there will be no visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial in her honor will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Assumption, OH. The family will receive friends and relatives in the narthex one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at St. Elizabeth’s Cemetery in Berkey, OH.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 1210 North Ottokee Street, Wauseon, OH 43567.

Arrangements are entrusted to Weigel Funeral Home, Metamora, (419-644-3601).