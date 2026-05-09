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High School Sports Schedule For Saturday, May 9, 2026

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TRACK & FIELD

Archbold/Delta/Edgerton/Fayette/Hilltop/North Central/Pettisville/Stryker @ Montpelier Invite 9am

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Hicksville @ Archbold 11am
Tinora @ Swanton 11am
Toledo Christian @ North Central 11am
North Baltimore @ Stryker 11am
Fairview @ Evergreen 1:30pm (DH)

VARSITY BASEBALL

NWOAL

Bryan @ Wauseon 9:30am (completion of suspended game)

REGULAR SEASON

Delta @ Paulding 11am
Edgerton @ Evergreen 11am (DH)
North Baltimore @ Hilltop 11am
Edon @ Wauseon 11am
Ottawa Hills @ Archbold 12pm
Anthony Wayne @ Archbold 2pm

 

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