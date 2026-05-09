High School Sports Schedule For Saturday, May 9, 2026

TRACK & FIELD
Archbold/Delta/Edgerton/Fayette/Hilltop/North Central/Pettisville/Stryker @ Montpelier Invite 9am
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Hicksville @ Archbold 11am
Tinora @ Swanton 11am
Toledo Christian @ North Central 11am
North Baltimore @ Stryker 11am
Fairview @ Evergreen 1:30pm (DH)
VARSITY BASEBALL
NWOAL
Bryan @ Wauseon 9:30am (completion of suspended game)
REGULAR SEASON
Delta @ Paulding 11am
Edgerton @ Evergreen 11am (DH)
North Baltimore @ Hilltop 11am
Edon @ Wauseon 11am
Ottawa Hills @ Archbold 12pm
Anthony Wayne @ Archbold 2pm