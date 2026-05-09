Pauline Davis (1938 – 2026)

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(Graduated From Bryan High School In 1957)

Pauline N. Davis, age 87, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Mrs. Davis was a 1957 graduate of Bryan High School. In her 20s, Pauline was a soda jerk at Ringer’s Pharmacy where she met Gaylord. He always declared he married the prettiest girl in Williams County.

She also cleaned homes and for many years cleaned offices at the Bryan Medical Group, now known as Parkview Physicians Group.

Pauline was born on August 3, 1938, in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of Ray D. and Lucile (White) Wheeler.

She married Gaylord L. Davis on September 15, 1962, in Bryan, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on January 21, 2012.

Pauline is survived by her two sons, Lyle Davis, of Bryan and Todd (Amy) Davis, of Bryan. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Krista (Austin) Bump, of Hicksville and Evan Davis, of Bryan as well as two great-grandchildren, Anakin and Aurora Bump. She is survived by her siblings, Joan Blomeke, Shirley McCreery, her twin brother, Paul Wheeler, and Larry (Marcelle) Wheeler along with several nieces and nephews.

Preceding Pauline in death were her parents; her husband; her son, Tad Davis; her daughter, Angela Davis; her brothers, Raymond, Fred, Dick, Jim, and Robert; and sisters, Anna, Evelyn, Jean, Betty, Beverly, and Carolyn.

Visitation for Pauline will be held on Friday, May 15, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. A celebration of her life will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor John MacFarlane officiating. She will be interred at the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, privately.

Memorials are requested to a charity of the donor’s choice. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.