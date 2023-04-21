EVERGREEN BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Accepts School Bus Purchase Grant

The Evergreen Board of Education held their meeting on Monday, April 17th. The meeting began at 6:00 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance.

The board first moved to approve minutes from the previous meeting held on March 23rd as well as the March 2023 financial reports and listed donations.

The following additional agenda items were also approved by the board. Listed appropriation modifications and amended resources, a school bus purchase grant in the amount of $135,000, and non-renewed all supplemental and pupil services contracts such as coaches, club moderators, etc. for the 2022-2023 school year, effective at the conclusion of the current year.

Numerous personnel items were also approved along with an agreement with Julian and Grube for Medicaid School Program reporting through the 2024-2025 school year.

The superintendent and treasurer were also authorized to accept the best bid from Johnson Controls Security Solutions LLC to purchase and install HALO 2C IOT Sensors in the EMS and EHS restrooms and locker rooms. The expense will be paid from the Ohio K-12 School Safety Grant.

Position changes were discussed next with Miriam Hernandez moving to the 5th grade for the 2023-2024 school year and Kelsey Ford moving to the 4th grade for the 2023-2024 school year.

Building principals then gave updates before hearing a report from the Athletic Director Dylan Henricks and Superintendent Eric Smola.

The board next moved into executive session to consider the employment of public employees.

Following the executive session, the board moved to adjourn for the evening.