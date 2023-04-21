Fulton County Relay For Life Working On Plans For June Event

FCRFL … The Event Leadership Team met to hammer out details for their upcoming event in June. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

By: Amy Wendt

On Monday, April 17, 2023, the Fulton County Relay for Life (FCRFL) Event Leadership Committee held a meeting at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon to begin pinning down the details about the upcoming event.

The FCRFL event will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023, from 4:30 pm to midnight at St. Caspar’s Catholic Church in Wauseon. The theme for 2023 is “One Hope. Finding A Cure. Fighting For All Cancers.”

The fun will begin at 4:30 pm with a soft opening, followed by the Survivor & Caregiver recognition program at 6:00 pm.

At 10:00 pm, the Luminaria Ceremony will take place honoring loved ones lost to cancer, those currently battling the disease, and survivors of cancer.

There will be something for everyone at this year’s Relay event, with activities that cater to attendees of all ages.

The event highlights include a Duck Throw, obstacle courses designed for both kids and adults and a Chinese Raffle, to name just a few.

In addition to all of the activities, DJ Emo will be on hand to play music for the Relayers and guests.

It was noted during the meeting that the group is nearly halfway to its fundraising goal of $65,000.

The next meeting for the Fulton County Relay for Life will be held on Monday, May 15, 2023, at 7:00 pm at Trinity Lutheran Wauseon.

If you would like to become involved with Fulton County Relay for Life, you may reach out by sending an email to fultonrelay@gmail.com to request more information.

To sign up for a team, volunteer, or donate online, visit www.relayforlife.org/fultoncounty.

