EVERGREEN BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Approves Purchase Of New Van

The Evergreen Board of Education held their meeting on Monday, July 15th. The meeting began at 6:00 p.m. The board moved to approve the following items listed on the agenda.
Approved minutes from meeting held on June 24th, June 2024 financial reports, list of donations as presented, and Certificate of the Total Amount of all sources available for expenditures and balances for the fiscal year ending June 30th, 2024.
Approved a list of personnel recommendations, an agreement with Baker’s Propane to purchase propane for the period of August 1st, 2024, to July 31st, 2025, a list of bus s...
SUBSCRIBERS - PLEASE LOG IN
“I Cannot Read This Story; What Do You Mean I Have To Pay?”
Please do not be this person. Jokes aside, readers have supported our newspaper operation by purchasing news copies since the 1870’s. Little has changed (we still need the same support) beyond we now offer your Hometown News online in addition to traditional print. Like your other small-town LOCAL businesses, we charge a minimal fee to access LOCAL news stories. We cannot be expected to give our product away any more than the coffee shop, gas station, or pizza shop could. We feel an average of 350 weekly LOCAL hours of effort made to publish LOCAL news by LOCAL employees for just $2.00 is the best deal in town.
Support LOCAL family-owned, LOCAL resident-operated small business by obtaining seven days of website access, along with the current full-color E-Edition for just $2.00 (less than the price of a candy bar or cup of coffee). Obtain a traditional subscription longer than 7 days and you will receive all these benefits plus the traditional mailed print edition every week!