EVERGREEN BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Approves Purchase Of New Van

The Evergreen Board of Education held their meeting on Monday, July 15th. The meeting began at 6:00 p.m. The board moved to approve the following items listed on the agenda.

Approved minutes from meeting held on June 24th, June 2024 financial reports, list of donations as presented, and Certificate of the Total Amount of all sources available for expenditures and balances for the fiscal year ending June 30th, 2024.

Approved a list of personnel recommendations, an agreement with Baker’s Propane to purchase propane for the period of August 1st, 2024, to July 31st, 2025, a list of bus s...