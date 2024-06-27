EVERGREEN BOARD OF EDUCATION: Vietnam War Veteran Presented With Diploma

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

DIPLOMA PRESENTATION … Vietnam War Veteran James L. Miller, whose high school education was cut short due to enlisting in the U.S. Military, is presented his high school diploma by board member Nora Kiefer.

The Evergreen Board of Education met in session on Monday, June 24th. The meeting began at 6:00 p.m. Board members first moved to approve minutes from the previous meeting held on May 20th, along with the following additional items.

The May 2024 financial reports, a list of donations made to various school organizations, amended resourc...