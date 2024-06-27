EVERGREEN BOARD OF EDUCATION: Vietnam War Veteran Presented With Diploma

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
DIPLOMA PRESENTATION … Vietnam War Veteran James L. Miller, whose high school education was cut short due to enlisting in the U.S. Military, is presented his high school diploma by board member Nora Kiefer.
The Evergreen Board of Education met in session on Monday, June 24th. The meeting began at 6:00 p.m. Board members first moved to approve minutes from the previous meeting held on May 20th, along with the following additional items.
The May 2024 financial reports, a list of donations made to various school organizations, amended resourc...
SUBSCRIBERS - PLEASE LOG IN
“I Cannot Read This Story; What Do You Mean I Have To Pay?”
Please do not be this person. Jokes aside, readers have supported our newspaper operation by purchasing news copies since the 1870’s. Little has changed (we still need the same support) beyond we now offer your Hometown News online in addition to traditional print. Like your other small-town LOCAL businesses, we charge a minimal fee to access LOCAL news stories. We cannot be expected to give our product away any more than the coffee shop, gas station, or pizza shop could. We feel an average of 350 weekly LOCAL hours of effort made to publish LOCAL news by LOCAL employees for just $2.00 is the best deal in town.
Support LOCAL family-owned, LOCAL resident-operated small business by obtaining seven days of website access, along with the current full-color E-Edition for just $2.00 (less than the price of a candy bar or cup of coffee). Obtain a traditional subscription longer than 7 days and you will receive all these benefits plus the traditional mailed print edition every week!