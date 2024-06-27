WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Hold Last Meeting Before July 4th Holiday

The Williams County Commissioners met for their regular meeting this past week on Tuesday, June 25th. Their regular meeting began at 9:00am in their office at the East Annex Building, after their quarterly meeting with el...

PHOTO BY JENNA FRISBY / THE VILLAGE REPORTER LAST MEETING BEFORE HOLIDAY … Williams County Commissioners Terry Rummel and Lew Hilkert held their last general session meeting before the July 4th holiday on Tuesday, June 25th. Missing for the meeting was Commissioner Bart Westfall.

SUBSCRIBERS - PLEASE LOG IN

Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password

“I Cannot Read This Story; What Do You Mean I Have To Pay?”

Please do not be this person. Jokes aside, readers have supported our newspaper operation by purchasing news copies since the 1870’s. Little has changed (we still need the same support) beyond we now offer your Hometown News online in addition to traditional print. Like your other small-town LOCAL businesses, we charge a minimal fee to access LOCAL news stories. We cannot be expected to give our product away any more than the coffee shop, gas station, or pizza shop could. We feel an average of 350 weekly LOCAL hours of effort made to publish LOCAL news by LOCAL employees for just $2.00 is the best deal in town.

Support LOCAL family-owned, LOCAL resident-operated small business by obtaining seven days of website access, along with the current full-color E-Edition for just $2.00 (less than the price of a candy bar or cup of coffee). Obtain a traditional subscription longer than 7 days and you will receive all these benefits plus the traditional mailed print edition every week!