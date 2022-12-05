Evergreen @ Bryan Varsity Bowling

Bryan 2,241 Evergreen 2,044

BRYAN – The Golden Bears led 1,676-1,619 after match play before taking Baker play 565-425 to pull away for the win.

Dakota Brandeberry recorded a 406 series (233,173) to lead Bryan and Michael Laver posted a 396 (182, 214) for the Vikings.

At Bryan Lanes

Evergreen (2,044) – Laver 182-214; Gillen 214-157; McKenzie 153-149; Robinette 167-132; Hansel 145-106; Evergreen Baker 425

Bryan (2,241) – Alexander 137; Brandeberry 233-173; Craig 79; Muhe 178-219; Singh 147-126; Stoy 161-223; Bryan Baker 565

Click below for a free photo album of this event to view all the photos.