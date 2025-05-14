Evergreen Community Library Highlights Late May 2025 Events

METAMORA, Ohio — The Evergreen Community Library at 253 Maple Street invites the community to participate in a variety of engaging activities in late May 2025.

From story time to fitness classes, there’s something for everyone. For registration or inquiries, call 419-644-2771 or visit www.evergreencommunitylibrary.org.

Tales to Treasure Story Time On Wednesday, May 28, at 10:30 a.m., young children can join Ms. Laura for a butterfly-themed story time and craft. These weekly Wednesday sessions at 10:30 a.m. foster early literacy and creativity in a fun, welcoming environment.

Foundation Fitness+ Class Adults can enhance mobility and balance with Foundation Fitness+ on Wednesday, May 28, from 3-4 p.m. Led by Eileen Seegert, this free chair and standing exercise program is limited to 10 participants and marks the final class before the summer break. Call the library to reserve your spot.

Library Closure for Memorial Day The library will be closed on Monday, May 26, in observance of Memorial Day, reopening on Tuesday, May 27, at 10 a.m.

Book Club Discussion Join the book club on Wednesday, May 28, from 2-3 p.m., to discuss “A Flicker in the Dark” by Stacy Willingham. Copies are available at the library, and all are welcome to share in the lively conversation.

Summer Reading Program Registration for the Summer Reading Program begins Monday, May 26, online or in person. Start logging reading minutes on June 9 and participate in Art Hour on Mondays at 11 a.m. or Wednesdays at 4 p.m., along with special summer events.

Call for Local Crafters The library is seeking local artisans to showcase their work during the Summer Reading Program, which will focus on art forms.

Interested crafters can apply in person or email lschwab@evergreenlibrary.org with their name, website, or product details to promote local talent.

Library Hours and Leadership The library operates Monday and Wednesday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Board of Trustees includes President Gregg Simon, Vice-President Suzi Holland, Secretary Denise Decker, and Trustees Michael Fischer, Cheryl Geer, Debra Langenderfer, and Cindy Vance. Carrie Hulett serves as Director, with Abigail Bieber as Fiscal Officer.

The Evergreen Community Library continues to be a vibrant hub for learning and connection. Don’t miss these late-May opportunities!