NSCC Recognizes Award Of Merit & Distinguished Faculty Members

(PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

2025 NSCC Distinguished Full-Time Faculty award winner – Kayla Miller.

PRESS RELEASE – Northwest State Community College recently recognized thirteen Award of Merit recipients. For over 25 years, Northwest State has recognized graduates within the degree programs for their academic achievements.

Award of Merit recipients are chosen by faculty from the respective divisions based on leadership involvement, special talents or abilities in their academic field, and significant contributions to Northwest State.

Following a welcome by Dr. Lana Snider, NSCC Vice President for Academics, the recipients were brought to the stage for recognition of their achievements. Dr. Todd Hernandez, NSCC President, provided inspiring remarks to the audience near the close of the ceremony.

RECOGNIZING STUDENTS, RECOGNIZING FACULTY

In addition to recognizing the Award of Merit student recipients, the College also nominated eight faculty for Distinguished Faculty status during the ceremony. The award recognizes exemplified excellence in teaching. The list of honorees is as follows:

Award of Merit recipients

-Arts & Sciences division: Abigail Gonzeles (Napoleon), Warren Nichols (Edgerton)

-Business & Public Services division: Jace Chapman (Sherwood), Summer Lehsten (Haskins), Hannah Pelland (Hamler), Trista Ussery (Montpelier),

-Nursing & Allied Health division: Symantha Barrera (Defiance), Leah Bunke (Defiance), Karsen Eyer (Archbold)

-STEM & Industrial Technologies division: Matthew Christopher (Napoleon), Ben Harris (Hicksville), Jeremiah Koenig (Paulding), Anthony Machado (Fayette),

Distinguished Faculty nominees

-Arts & Sciences division: Ann Frake*, Dr. Fredy Rodriguez-Mejia

-Business & Public Services division: Anthony Menna*, Kayla Miller

-Nursing & Allied Health division: Dr. Janel Weaver*, Rhonda Lazette

-STEM & Industrial Technologies division: Dr. Somnath Dutta*, Tony Hills

An asterisk above denotes part-time faculty member

Kayla Miller was named the full-time Distinguished Faculty Award recipient, and Ann Frake received the part-time Distinguished Faculty Award. The College congratulates the students and faculty recognized in the ceremony.