Evergreen FFA Attends 97th Ohio FFA State Convention

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

TOUR … Members toured the Peterbilt facility in Perrysburg, Ohio.

PRESS RELEASE – At the beginning of May, Evergreen FFA members traveled to Columbus for the annual Ohio FFA State Convention. The chapter had a total of 24 members attend the convention.

The FFA members were part of the 10,000 people who attended the convention. Evergreen FFA had the honor of having Molly Elvey play in the Ohio FFA State Band. Molly is a current sophomore who was selected for this honor for the second year in a row.

While on the three day trip, members attended sessions, educational workshops, a career show, and toured agricultural related facilities.

The members had the opportunity to hear from guest speakers from all over the country and listen to the numerous FFA awards during the general sessions. The chapter toured Peterbilt in Perrysburg, Ohio and visited the Olentangy Caverns.

On Thursday morning, the chapter was ecstatic to find out Taylor Johnson was slated for the 2025-2026 Ohio FFA State Officer Team. Following the state delegation meeting, Taylor was announced as the 2025-2026 Ohio FFA State Treasurer.

This is the first time in 35 years Evergreen has had a state officer. The chapter wishes her the best of luck with her coming year of service.

Two Evergreen FFA members, Molly Elvey (chapter president) and Lexi Johnson (chapter vice president) represented the chapter as state delegates.

They took on the role to represent Evergreen FFA in the state officer election process. The ladies were tasked with listening to the 2025-2026 FFA State Officer Candidates speeches and casting their vote for next year’s officer team.

The Evergreen FFA had a former FFA member, Andrew Bettinger who now attends Four County receive his state degree. Andrew put in hard work and dedication into achieving this degree.

Only the top two percent of all Ohio FFA members receive this degree. The Evergreen FFA Chapter also had two gold rated officer books for the 2024-2025 school year. Former chapter secretary, Molly Elvey completed and submitted her book in January. At the convention, Molly crossed the stage to receive her gold pin.

Throughout the three-day event, members were able to witness the outreach of the Ohio FFA Association. The Evergreen FFA chapters hope more and more members will be able to receive their state degrees as well as contest awards in the upcoming years.