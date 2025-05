(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

CELEBRATION … St. Mary School launched Catholic Schools Week with a blast of creativity and wonder! Students dressed in space-themed outfits—astronauts, pilots, airline attendants, stars, and more. A special highlight of the day: a journey through the Imagination Station Star Lab, where students explored the stars while staying rooted in the light of Christ. Catholic schools inspire minds, ignite faith, and take learning to new heights!