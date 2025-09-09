Evergreen FFA Chapter Members Travel To Ohio State Fair

PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

ATTENDING STATE FAIR … On August 3rd, four Evergreen FFA members attended the Ohio State Fair in Columbus, Ohio. At the event, the members volunteered their time working at the Ohio Beef Commodity Stand. They were tasked with preparing and serving sandwiches. Concluding their time serving the commodity stand, the members were able to explore the Ohio State Fair and see what it has to offer. This was a great experience for the members to learn more about the Ohio State Fair and explore opportunities held at the state level. Pictured on their visit to the Ohio FFA Center are Lyla Radel, Lexi Johnson, Lilli Eisel, and Molly Elvey.