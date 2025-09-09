Local Weld Shop Fuels Future Trades With Donation To FCCC

PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

WELDING DONATION … Sitting on the trailer: Tony McCord, Supervisor; Jason & Stacie Harrington, Owners of Burnin’ Wire Fab Shop, LLC in Montpelier; and Rick Bachman, Director of Education. Students surround the trailer full of donated materials. Far Right – Jacob Kraegel, Junior Welding Fabrication Instructor. Middle Back Row – Chris Zacharias, Senior Welding Fabrication Instructor.

PRESS RELEASE – Inside the lab, welders are already sparking to life—thanks to a substantial donation from a local Montpelier business.

Jason and Stacie Harrington, owners of Burnin’ Wire Fab Shop, LLC, have generously donated $4,500 worth of 7014 welding rod to the school’s Welding Fabrication labs.

The donation provides a huge boost to the program, ensuring students have the materials needed for their hands-on training.

“This is a massive donation for our labs,” said Welding Instructor Jacob Kraegel. “It allows our students to practice on high-quality materials and really hone their skills without us having to worry about running out of supplies. This kind of community support is what truly makes our program successful.”

The 7014 welding rod is a key component for students, offering a versatile material for a variety of fabrication projects. According to Senior Welding Instructor Chris Zacharias, the donation will have a direct impact on the students’ education.

“Welding is a trade that requires a lot of practice,” Zacharias explained. “This donation ensures our students have the rods they need to complete their projects, experiment with different techniques, and build their confidence. It’s a game-changer for their learning.”

The Harrington’s commitment to local education was praised by school leadership. “Donations like this from Burnin’ Wire Fab Shop are invaluable,” stated Tony McCord, Supervisor of the program.

“They not only provide essential resources but also show our students that the community believes in their future. It’s a great example of how local businesses can directly impact career and technical education.”

Rick Bachman, Director of Education, expressed the school’s gratitude, emphasizing the donation as an investment in the students’ futures.

“We are incredibly thankful for the generosity of Jason and Stacie Harrington. Their contribution is a testament to the strong community ties that support our programs here at Four County Career Center.

Their support will help us continue to prepare students for successful careers in the skilled trades.