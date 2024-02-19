Evergreen FFA Has Strong Showing At Public Speaking Contest

The Evergreen FFA competed in several rounds of the public speaking contest over the last month. In the public speaking event, there are four different contests students compete in. In January, Molly Elvey and Callie Wyse represented the chapter in the Fulton County Creed Speaking Contest.

Elvey placed third while Wyse placed first in the county contest. Both ladies proceeded to the district competition.

Meegan Gleckler competed in the Advanced Prepared Speech contest while Alex Paulson competed in the Beginning Prepared Speech.

Gleckler placed first in her division and Paulson placed fourth. Gleckler’s speech was titled The Effects of Mainstream Media on Agriculture. Paulson’s speech was titled The Effects of Technology on Agriculture.

The Ohio FFA District One competition was held at Fairview High School on February 6th. Elvey finished in fourth place while Wyse finished in first.

Wyse advances to the Ohio FFA State Creed Speaking Contest in early March. She will be the first individual from Evergreen to compete at the state competition since 2020.

Currently, Wyse is ranked in the top 20 in the state. The chapter wishes Wyse the best of luck as she represents the chapter on the state level.