Duane Barrett (1954 – 2024)

Duane E. Barrett, age 69, passed away on February 13, 2024 surrounded by his family at Dublin Methodist Hospital. He was born on September 21, 1954 to Glen and Loretta (Haines) Barrett of Kunkle, Ohio.

He graduated from North Central in 1972. He loved playing basketball and running track for the Eagles. He received his Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Bowling Green State University and his Master’s Degree in Education from The Ohio State University.

He loved learning. He taught vocational high school for 35 years before retiring. He enjoyed his years at Tolles Career & Technical Center the most. He loved flipping homes with his wife.

Duane is survived by his wife, Rowena, and daughter, Angela of Columbus, Ohio; his brother, Gene (Janeen) Barrett of Ottawa, Ohio and his niece, Kristina (James) Daugherty of Lake Havasu City, Arizona.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen & Loretta and his nephew, Bret Barrett.

In accordance with Duane’s wishes, no services will be held at this time. His arrangements have been entrusted to Buckeye Cremation.

Those wishing to give a memorial are requested to donate to the Williams County Veterans in Bryan, Ohio.