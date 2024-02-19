Matthew Spadafore (1981 – 2024)

(1999 Graduate Of Wauseon High School)

Matthew David Spadafore, age 43, passed away on February 16, 2024. Matt worked in sourcing at Haas Door for 22 years.

Matt was born on January 18, 1981, in Wauseon, to Carl Spadafore and Nan “Lisa” (Murry) Pursel. He graduated from Wauseon High School in 1999.

On December 7, 2013, Matt married the love of his life, Angela (Ackerman), and she survives. They were blessed with their son, Carson. Matt liked splitting wood, riding motorcycles, and following Michigan sports.

Above all, Matt loved his family. He loved playing football with his son, both inside the house and outside. He also enjoyed family date nights with Angie and Carson. Being with family was his favorite time spent.

Matt is survived by his wife, Angie; son, Carson; parents, Carl Spadafore and Nan “Lisa” (Steve) Pursel; in-laws, Kenny and Gladys Ackerman; brother, Benjamin (Nina) Spadafore; sister, Jenna (Justin) Gorsuch; brother, Jordan (Angie) Spadafore; and sister-in-law, April Ackerman. He was also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents and aunt, Rosie Spadafore.

Visitation for Matt will take place on Thursday, February 22, 2024, from 10am to 1pm, at Crossroads Church in Wauseon. A memorial service will immediately follow the visitation, with Pastor Matt Strader and Pastor Dan Allen officiating. A private inurnment will take place at a later date at the Keen Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the College Fund for Carson, or to Crossroads Church of Wauseon.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Spadafore family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Matthew David Spadafore, please visit our floral store.