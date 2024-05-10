Evergreen FFA Holds Annual Spring Banquet

By: Katie Wyse

EVERGREEN FFA REPORTER

The Evergreen FFA recently had its annual spring banquet on April 20th. The banquet recognized member accomplishments, contest successes, and chapter achievements.

The FFA Alumni awarded its scholarship to senior recipient, Jessica Campbell. There were 274 individuals who attended the end-of-the-year celebration, including parents, community members, and school administrators.

Jessica Campbell, senior and four-year member, was presented with the DeKalb award that granted her a $1000 scholarship from the Evergreen FFA Alumni.

The Dekalb award is given to one individual per chapter that demonstrates scholarship, commitment, work ethic and passion for pursuing a career in agriculture.

She was awarded this honor for her commitment to the Evergreen FFA Chapter, contest participation and community service. Campbell served as chapter Student Advisor, and Secretary through her tenure with the chapter.

In all, there were 48 Greenhands (or new members) inducted this school year, 25 Chapter Degrees were earned, and 10 seniors completed the program. The banquet also recognized individuals who made a profound contribution to the chapter, including: Career Development Event Mentor- Cathleen Elvey, Blue and Gold Award Recipient- Brady Ruffer, Blue and Gold Award Recipient- Kayla Miller, and Honorary Degree Membership- Dr. Dolores Swineford

Special recognition was given to the following FFA members for outstanding accomplishments: Star Greenhand – Molly Elvey, Star Chapter Farmer – Andrew Bettinger, 110% Award – Taylor Johnson, Star in Agribusiness – Colin Clancy, Star in Ag Placement – Daniel Johnson, Living to Serve Award – Bryce Bettinger, DeKalb Accomplishment Award – Jessica Campbell

The banquet closed with the announcement of the officer team for the 2023-2024 school year: President- Taylor Johnson, Vice President- Meegan Gleckler, Secretary- Molly Elvey, Treasurer- Alex Paulson, Reporter- Kate Wyse, Student Advisor- Carson Wyse, Sentinel- Jackson Huffman, Parliamentarian- Riley Studenka, Historian- Callie Wyse, and Chaplain- Nate Emmons.

The Evergreen FFA is looking forward to a busy 2024-2025 school year. Alexis Howell, agricultural teacher, serves as the advisor to the 85-member Evergreen FFA.