Evergreen FFA Honors Members & Community At Spring Banquet

(PRESS RELEASE/ THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

SPECIAL RECOGNITION … Thank you to the Paul Barnaby Family for accepting the honor of the Evergreen FFA Honorary Degree on behalf of Paul Barnaby. Braden Studenka received the first ever Paul Barnaby Service Award.

2025-2026 OFFICERS … At the conclusion of the spring banquet, the newly elected 2025-2026 FFA officers were announced (left to right) Kirtsyn Schroeder, Molly Elvey, Lyla Radel, Lilli Eisel, Lexi Johnson, and Brailynn Demoulin.

PRESS RELEASE – The Evergreen FFA recently had its annual spring banquet on April 12th. The banquet recognized member accomplishments, contest successes, and chapter achievements.

The FFA Alumni awarded scholarships to senior recipients, Meegan Gleckler and Taylor Johnson. There were 224 individuals who attended the end-of-the-year celebration, including parents, community members, and school administrators.

Taylor Johnson, senior and three-year member, was presented with the DeKalb award that granted her a $1000 scholarship from the Evergreen FFA Alumni.

The Dekalb award is given to one individual per chapter that demonstrates scholarship, commitment, work ethic and passion for pursuing a career in agriculture.

She was awarded this honor for her commitment to the Evergreen FFA Chapter, contest participation and community service. Johnson served as chapter President, and Vice president through her tenure with the chapter.

In all, there were 30 Greenhands (or new members) inducted this school year, 41 Chapter Degrees were earned, and 15 seniors completed the program. The banquet also recognized individuals who made a profound contribution to the chapter.

This year’s community awards include: Blue and Gold Award Recipient – Hannah Boger; Honorary Degree Membership – Paul Barnaby.

Special recognition was given to the following FFA members for outstanding accomplishments: Star Greenhand – Lexi Johnson and Lyla Radel; Star Chapter Farmer – Molly Elvey; 110% Award – Molly Elvey; Star in Agribusiness – Jackson Huffman; Star in Ag Placement – Braden Studenka; Spark Plug Award – Alex Fritsch; DeKalb Accomplishment Award – Taylor Johnson.

The newly elected officers for the 2025-2026 school year include: President- Molly Elvey, Vice President- Lexi Johnson, Secretary- Kirstyn Schroeder, Treasurer- Lyla Radel, Reporter- Lilli Eisel, Sentinel- Brailynn Demoulin.

The Evergreen FFA is looking forward to a busy 2025-2026 school year. Alexis Howell, agricultural teacher, serves as the advisor to the 86-member Evergreen FFA.